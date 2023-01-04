Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Injured Jeremy Renner has shared a photo from his hospital bed as he recovers from being run over by a snow plow on New Year’s Day near his Nevada home.

“Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all,” wrote the Marvel actor on Instagram.

Renner posted the photo at the same time Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam held a press conference on Tuesday afternoon to describe exactly how the star was injured.

The sheriff told reporters that Renner had been run over by his unmanned Snowcat plough on a private road as he tried to help dig out neighbours following a massive winter storm that dumped 3ft of snow.

Sheriff Balaam described the incident on Sunday morning as a “tragic accident” and said that Renner was “unimpaired” and that investigators “do not suspect foul play.”

“Mr Renner’s personal vehicle which was being driven by a family member had become stuck in the snow near his home,” said the sheriff.

“He went to retrieve his PistenBully or SnowCat an extremely large piece of snow-moving equipment to get his vehicle moving.

“After moving the vehicle from the stuck location Mr Renner got out of the PistenBully to speak to his family member and it started to roll.

“He attempted to try and get into the driver’s seat of the PistenBully, it was at this point that he was run over by the PistenBully.”

And he stated that the plow, which weighs more than 14,000-pounds, “started to just move forward.”