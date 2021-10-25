Liberty University, founded by evangelist Jerry Falwell, threatened to punish students who reported rapes, a report has alleged.

The school ignored reports of sexual assaults and threatened to punish those accusing others of abuses for violating the school moral code, ProPublica reported. A school official told the outlet he was fired for raising concerns about the issue, calling it a “conspiracy of silence”.

Elizabeth Axley assumed that the school would handle her report of rape properly as the school uses scripture to urge students to speak up if they see or experience abuse.

“Speak up for those who can’t speak for themselves, for the rights of all who need an advocate. —Proverbs 31:8,” info signs and sheets said.

When Ms Axley was a first-year student at the evangelical university in 2017, she went to a Halloween party at an apartment away from campus where she had eight shots and some other drinks. The next thing she remembers is waking up with another student on top of her, with his hand over her mouth. The student denies the claim.

Ms Axley called campus police upon returning to her dorm. An officer took her to a hospital where a nurse found 15 bruises and other kinds of injuries.

When she told her resident adviser about what had happened, the adviser told her not to report the incident as she could be considered to have broken the school’s rules against drinking and associating with members of the opposite sex.

The adviser instead suggested they pray together.

“I was really confused,” Ms Axley told ProPublica. “They were making it seem like I had done something wrong.”

“I didn’t want to get fined or punished, but I wasn’t going to let this keep me from reporting my assault,” she added.

More follows...