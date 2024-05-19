Jerry Seinfeld heckled by pro-Gaza protester at stand-up comedy gig

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jerry Seinfeld has been disrupted on stage by pro-Gazaprotesters for a second time, with a heckler yelling out during his stand-up gig comedy show in Norfolk, New Jersey, on Saturday night.

Video footage shows at least one protester standing up at the show and shouting towards the stage as the comedian delivered his set.

Other attendees are then seen surrounding and confronting the protester before he is escorted out.

The crowd is heard cheering and chanting: “Jerry!”

The incident marked the second time that Seinfeld has been confronted by protesters, rallying against Israel’s war on Gaza.

Earlier this month, dozens of students walked out as the comedian delivered the commencement speech at Duke University.

Videos show students leaving the stadium in North Carolina to protest Israel’s war in Gaza at the same moment that Duke President Vincent Price introduces Seinfeld.

Some students are heard booing as they wave Palestinian flags, while others cheer: “Jerry! Jerry!”

The comedian, who was receiving an honorary degree from Duke, largely stayed away from the issue during his speech.

At one point, he mentioned his Jewish heritage which was met with applause from the crowd.

“I grew up a Jewish boy from New York,” he said. “That is a privilege if you want to be a comedian.”

Jerry Seinfeld spoke at the Duke University graduation ceremony last week. Gaza protesters walked out during the ceremony ( Bill Snead/Duke University )

Outside Duke’s stadium, Gaza-supporting students chanted: “Disclose, divest, we will not stop, we will not rest.”

The famous comedian has publicly supported Israel following the 7 October attack, where Hamas militants killed 1,200 Israelis and took another 250 hostage.

In December, Seinfeld travelled to a kibbutz to meet with hostages’ families. He also signed an open letter in support of Israel.

It’s been a rare moment of public activism from the comedian,The New York Times reported.

Since the October 7 attacks and the launch of Israel’s war on Gaza, at least 35,000 Palestinian people are believed to have been killed.

The United Nations and other international agencies have accused Israel of creating man-made famine conditions in Gaza — something that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denies.