NBA legend Jerry West, inspiration behind the league’s logo, dies aged 86

Star selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times across a storied career as a player and executive

Joe Sommerlad
Wednesday 12 June 2024 15:18
Jerry West smiles after being introduced as a new member of the Golden State Warriors basketball club’s executive board in San Francisco on May 24 2011
Jerry West smiles after being introduced as a new member of the Golden State Warriors basketball club’s executive board in San Francisco on May 24 2011 (Eric Risberg/AP)

Jerry West, the basketball star whose silhouette inspired the NBA’s logo, passed away on Wednesday morning aged 86, the Los Angeles Clippers have announced.

West was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and was nicknamed “Mr Clutch” for his late-game exploits as a player.

He was a 14-time All-Star, a 12-time All-NBA selection, part of the 1972 Lakers team that won a championship, an NBA Finals MVP as part of a losing team in 1969 and was selected as part of the NBA's 75th anniversary team.

After retiring from the court, West served as general manager of eight NBA championship teams with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping to build the team’s celebrated “Showtime” dynasty.

More follows...

