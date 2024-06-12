NBA legend Jerry West, inspiration behind the league’s logo, dies aged 86

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Jerry West, the basketball star whose silhouette inspired the NBA’s logo, passed away on Wednesday morning aged 86, the Los Angeles Clippers have announced.

West was selected to the Basketball Hall of Fame three times in a storied career as a player and executive and was nicknamed “Mr Clutch” for his late-game exploits as a player.

He was a 14-time All-Star, a 12-time All-NBA selection, part of the 1972 Lakers team that won a championship, an NBA Finals MVP as part of a losing team in 1969 and was selected as part of the NBA's 75th anniversary team.

After retiring from the court, West served as general manager of eight NBA championship teams with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping to build the team’s celebrated “Showtime” dynasty.

More follows...