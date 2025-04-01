Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News host Jesse Watters criticized his colleague for not asking NASA astronauts whether they hooked up while stranded together in space for nine months.

In response to Bill Hemmer’s interview of astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunni Williams, Watters said the question everyone wanted to ask was whether the pair became intimate during their time on the International Space Station (ISS).

“Hemmer’s a great interviewer, but he whiffed,” Watters said on The Five. “The main question that everybody wanted asked was, did they hook up? And he just left it hanging out there.

“I hope there’s a part two to this interview, Hemmer, because next time I see you, I’m going to slap you silly.”

The controversial host’s remark comes after President Donald Trump suggested the pair - who are both married to respective partners - could have fallen in love when they were stranded.

The astronauts landed back on Earth in March on the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft after their return flight went awry, leaving them stranded on ISS.

Fox News host Jesse Watters joked that he would ‘slap’ his colleague for not asking the astronauts a personal question ( Fox News / Jesse Watters Primetime )

Their stay was nine months longer than expected after technical issues forced their first return craft made by Boeing to leave without them.

The Five co-host Greg Gutfeld weighed in, saying the pair’s body language suggested they did not like each other, while co-host Jessica Tarlov focused on the astronaut’s daily life.

“She even said that he would Zoom into his Sunday church service every week, so they kept some degree of regularity,” Tarlov said.

Despite the ordeal, the astronauts said they felt “nowhere near” abandoned on what should have been an eight-day trip.

“Based on how they were couching this? That we were left and forgotten and all? We were nowhere near any of that,” Wilmore said on Monday.

Williams and

Wilmore also said that they knew things could go wrong on a test flight.