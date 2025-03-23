Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jessica Aber, a career federal prosecutor, was found dead at her home in Alexandria, Virginia, Saturday morning – but the circumstances of her death remain unclear.

Aber, 43, rose to prominence as a top U.S. attorney in Virginia, overseeing important legal cases for the Justice Department, including those securing convictions for an MS-13 gang leader, the former governor of Virginia and more.

She also helped in investigations against Russians accused of conspiracy and fraud. Aber also oversaw the prosecution of man who helped Israeli citizens enter the U.S. without proper visas.

She was appointed to oversee the Virginia district by then-president Joe Biden. Aber resigned from her position as U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia as President Donald Trump took office.

open image in gallery Jessica Aber, 43, was found dead at her home in Virginia on Saturday morning. Police have yet to say how she died ( Getty Images )

Two months later, police were called to Aber’s home shortly after 9 a.m. where authorities found her deceased. Her death is under investigation and will be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner of Virginia, the Alexandria Police Department said.

Here’s are details about Aber’s life and some of the top cases she oversaw:

Who was Jessica Aber?

Aber spent most of her life in Virginia and obtained her bachelor's from the University of Richmond and her J.D. from the William and Mary Law School.

She began her career in the Eastern District of Virginia in 2009, serving as an assistant U.S. attorney before becoming counsel to the assistant attorney general for the criminal division in 2015. One year later, she became deputy chief of the criminal division for the district court.

In 2021, Aber became the third woman to be confirmed to lead the Eastern District of Virginia’s office after being nominated by Biden.

Colleagues described Aber as an “unmatched” leader who was deeply committed to seeking justice. Some told the Washington Post she was detail-oriented and often sat in the courtroom gallery for major trials or hearings.

Aber was dedicated to restoring public trust in law enforcement, so much so that she logged more than 50,000 miles driving her Hyundai across Virginia to speak with people in communities we were disgruntled with law enforcement, she told the Washington Post.

What cases did Jessica Aber work on?

Having spent much of her career working in an area of the U.S. home to some of the most important federal agencies, Aber handled cases prosecuting violent crimes, child exploitation cases, financial fraud, cyber crimes and more.

Many of Aber’s cases involved foreign entities, whether it be individuals, companies or organizations.

In October, Aber and her staff secured a criminal conviction against a former MS-13 gang member for his role in the gang’s criminal enterprise that resulted in the killing of six people.

open image in gallery Aber was an appointee of Joe Biden and resigned before Donald Trump too office ( U.S. Attorneys Office )

At the time of the conviction, Aber said the gang’s “deadly activities” including flooding the streets with narcotics and committing brutal murders “will not go unchecked” and promised to give her “full attention and resources” to address the crimes.

In coordination with the Department of State and Treasury, Aber and her office brought an indictment against a Russian national for his alleged involvement in multiple money laundering schemes.

Last year, Aber helped secure a guilty plea in a corporate espionage case involving Siemens Energy Inc., a U.S. subsidiary of the German conglomerate Siemens Energy AG.

Aber and her office also obtained a guilty plea from an Israeli national for his alleged role in facilitating the illegal entry, harboring and transportation of a noncitizen to the U.S.