Canadian reporter suffers medical emergency live on air: ‘I’m not feeling very well’

A Canadian news reporter appeared to suffer a medical emergency while presenting a segment live on air over the weekend.

Journalist Jessica Robb, who works for CTV Television Network, Edmonton, is reportedly doing “okay”.

Robb was presenting a segment on CTV on Sunday when she told the host “I’m not feeling well”. She appeared faint and began repeating her words.

“Sorry, Nahreman, I’m not feeling very well right now, and I’m about to…” Robb said while talking to Nahreman Issa, the anchor in CTV’s studio.

Robb’s eyes glazed over and she began to wobble while appearing to have trouble standing. The feed then cut to the studio, with Issa assuring viewers Robb was not alone and that she had support.

“We will come back to you. Right now, we will make sure that Jessica is doing okay and we will give you guys an update a little bit later,” Issa said as the feed ended.

CTV Edmonton later tweeted and thanked everyone who inquired about the reporter. “Jessica Robb is feeling better and is now resting,” the network said.

Robb shared an update on her Twitter as well, but her account was later made private. “Thank you to everyone who has reached out, my cameraman, [Sean McClune] for being there for me, & [Nahreman Issa] for being an absolute pro (as usual),” she wrote.

“On Sunday night, a very personal and vulnerable moment unfolded as I reported live on air,” the reporter later said in a statement.

“To everyone who has reached out with supportive messages of well wishes and concern, thank you. It’s been overwhelming, and while I can’t get to all the messages, please know I’ve seen them and appreciate every single one,” she continued.

“I have also received an overwhelming amount of harassment and hatred, tied to false theories about the reason for the incident. While I will not share private medical information publicly, I can say that there is no cause for concern and that my understanding of my own medical background provides a reasonable explanation for what happened.”

“I can, however, confirm that the situation was in no way related to the Covid-19 vaccine,” she added.