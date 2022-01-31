Travelers at JFK International Airport were left furious after they were "held hostage" in JetBlue airplanes that were stuck on the tarmac for hours.

The situation unfolded Sunday night. Delays compounded, and at one point approximately 20 planes were stranded on the tarmac. Some of those planes remained on the tarmac for hours as they could not access a gate.

According to The New York Post, one passenger reportedly urinated in their seat because they could not access a bathroom, and another reportedly had a panic attack.

The effected customers flooded JetBlue with complaints and criticism, alleging that the company refused to cancel its flights until the last minute, exacerbating the delay.

“Been stuck at JFK for 12 hours, no communication no anything and they refuse to cancel the flight basically keeping us hostage for our luggages. Plus your terminal has no pet relief areas ! Not cool @JetBlue,” one traveler wrote on Twitter.

Another customer, Laura Mardkha, said she was left dealing with her crying children all night and saw another passenger fall into a panic attack.

“After a 2 hour delay, we’ve been stuck on the tarmac at JFK for 2.5 hours and have been told there’s no timeline on when we can get off. So far, many screaming children and one passenger had a panic attack,” she wrote. “Gonna need more than just a full refund this time @JetBlue.”

Other passengers accused the company of keeping the travelers locked on the planes for hours to avoid having to pay to house them overnight in hotels.

“I’m convinced @JetBlue kept everyone hostage in jfk long enough that now they don’t have to pay for people to have a hotel,” Anni Stoll, a passenger traveling to Buffalo that night, tweeted. “There are families w babies and we met a kid who was traveling alone like wtf!! :/ it’s so disorganized and we can’t leave who knows where our luggage is!”