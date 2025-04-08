Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
At least 18 dead after roof collapse at Dominican Republic nightclub

Rescue crews are continuing to search for survivors in the rubble at Jet Set in Santo Domingo

Danica Coto,Martin Adames
Tuesday 08 April 2025 15:15 BST
Comments
At least 18 people have died, and more than 120 have been injured
At least 18 people have died, and more than 120 have been injured (REUTERS)

At least 18 people have died, and more than 120 have been injured after a roof collapse at a nightclub in the capital of the Dominican Republic.

Rescue crews are continuing to search for survivors in the rubble at Jet Set in Santo Domingo following the tragedy early Tuesday, Juan Manuel Méndez, director of the Center of Emergency Operations, said.

“We presume that many of them are still alive, and that is why the authorities here will not give up until not a single person remains under that rubble,” he said.

Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi, was among the victims.

The injured include merengue singer Rubby Pérez, who was performing when the roof collapsed, officials said.

His manager, Enrique Paulino, whose shirt was spattered with blood, told reporters at the scene that the concert began shortly before midnight, with the roof collapsing almost an hour later, killing the group's saxophonist.

Rescue workers search for survivors at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed during a concert in Santo Domingo
Rescue workers search for survivors at the Jet Set nightclub after its roof collapsed during a concert in Santo Domingo (AP)

“It happened so quickly. I managed to throw myself into a corner,” he said, adding that he initially thought it was an earthquake.

President Luis Abinader wrote on X that all rescue agencies are “working tirelessly” to help those affected.

“We deeply regret the tragedy that occurred at the Jet Set nightclub. We have been following the incident minute by minute since it occurred,” he wrote.

Abinader arrived at the scene and hugged those looking for friends and family, some with tears streaming down their faces. He did not speak to reporters.

An official with a megaphone stood outside the club imploring the large crowd that had gathered to search for friends and relatives to give ambulances space.

“You have to cooperate with authorities, please,” he said. “We are removing people.”

At one hospital where the injured were taken, an official stood outside reading aloud the names of survivors as a crowd gathered around her and yelled out the names of their loved ones.

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the roof to collapse.

