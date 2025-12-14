JetBlue flight dodges midair collision with US Air Force near Venezuela

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A JetBlue flight from the Caribbean nation of Curaçao was forced to halt its ascent on Friday to avert a midair collision with a U.S. Air Force refuelling tanker.

The pilot of JetBlue Flight 1112, travelling from Curaçao, off the Venezuelan coast, to New York City's JFK airport, blamed the military aircraft for crossing its path.

According to a recording of his conversation with air traffic control, the pilot stated: "We almost had a midair collision up here. They passed directly in our flight path... They don’t have their transponder turned on, it’s outrageous."

The incident comes as the U.S. military has intensified its drug interdiction efforts in the Caribbean, alongside increased pressure on Venezuela's government.

open image in gallery “We almost had a midair collision up here,” the JetBlue pilot said, according to a recording of his conversation with air traffic control. ( AP Photo/Stephan Savoia )

“We just had traffic pass directly in front of us within 5 miles of us — maybe 2 or 3 miles — but it was an air-to air-refueler from the United States Air Force and he was at our altitude,” the pilot said. “We had to stop our climb.” The pilot said the Air Force plane then headed into Venezuelan air space.

Derek Dombrowski, a spokesman for JetBlue, said Sunday: “We have reported this incident to federal authorities and will participate in any investigation." He added, “Our crewmembers are trained on proper procedures for various flight situations, and we appreciate our crew for promptly reporting this situation to our leadership team.”

The Pentagon referred The Associated Press to the Air Force for comment. The Air Force didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.