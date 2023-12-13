Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Dozens of Jewish protesters block LA freeway as they call for Gaza ceasefire

Protest on 110 Freeway in California organised by ‘IfNotNow’ group

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 13 December 2023 20:49
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close

110 Freeway shut down by protestors

Dozens of Jewish protesters caused traffic chaos by blocking a Los Angeles freeway as they called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The protest was organised by the progressive Jewish activist group “IfNotNow” and traffic on the 110 Freeway was brought to a standstill on Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol say they were informed about the protest at 9am with all six southbound lanes blocked by the protesters.

CHP officers began arresting protesters at around 10am, taking them to a dozen police cars that were waiting to remove them from the freeway.

A traffic jam stretching for miles ran through downtown Los Angeles, with tow trucks finally removing vehicles dumped by the protesters at around 10.30am.

Jewish protesters block 110 Freeway in Los Angeles, California

(AP)

Authorities say that 75 protesters were arrested for failure to comply with a dispersal order, and CHP said that the freeway was expected to reopen by midday.

Dozens of Jewish protesters block the 110 Freeway in LA as they call for Gaza ceasefire

(REUTERS)

Protesters wore black shirts with the slogan “Not In Our Name” on the front and “Not In Our Name” on the front, according to video posted on social media by “IfNotNow.”

Protesters on the 110 Freeway with a Hanukkiyah, a candlestick with nine branches that is lit to mark Hanukkah, in Los Angeles, California

(REUTERS)

Organisers IfNotNow, the protesters stretched across the freeway wearing black shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Not In Our Name” on the front and “Jews Say Cease Fire now” on the back.

They also lit a 7ft Hanukkiyah, a candlestick with nine branches that is lit to mark Hanukkah and sang “cease-fire now” as they waited to be arrested.

A law enforcement officer detains demonstrators during protest on 110 Freeway in Los Angeles

(REUTERS)

In a statement, the group said that its members “demand an end to the financial support of Israel’s occupation and documented war crimes.”

More than 18,200 Palestinians have been killed in the past two months, according to health ministry officials in Hamas-run Gaza.

The deserted 110 Freeway in Los Angeles after Jewish protesters brought traffic to standstill

(AP)

Israel launched the campaign after Hamas militants stormed across its southern border on 7 October, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping about 240 others.

While around 100 of the hostages were freed during a week-long truce last month, more than a hundred still remain.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in