Dozens of Jewish protesters block LA freeway as they call for Gaza ceasefire

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Dozens of Jewish protesters caused traffic chaos by blocking a Los Angeles freeway as they called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

The protest was organised by the progressive Jewish activist group “IfNotNow” and traffic on the 110 Freeway was brought to a standstill on Wednesday morning.

California Highway Patrol say they were informed about the protest at 9am with all six southbound lanes blocked by the protesters.

CHP officers began arresting protesters at around 10am, taking them to a dozen police cars that were waiting to remove them from the freeway.

A traffic jam stretching for miles ran through downtown Los Angeles, with tow trucks finally removing vehicles dumped by the protesters at around 10.30am.

Jewish protesters block 110 Freeway in Los Angeles, California (AP)

Authorities say that 75 protesters were arrested for failure to comply with a dispersal order, and CHP said that the freeway was expected to reopen by midday.

Dozens of Jewish protesters block the 110 Freeway in LA as they call for Gaza ceasefire (REUTERS)

Protesters wore black shirts with the slogan “Not In Our Name” on the front and “Not In Our Name” on the front, according to video posted on social media by “IfNotNow.”

Protesters on the 110 Freeway with a Hanukkiyah, a candlestick with nine branches that is lit to mark Hanukkah, in Los Angeles, California (REUTERS)

Organisers IfNotNow, the protesters stretched across the freeway wearing black shirts emblazoned with the slogan “Not In Our Name” on the front and “Jews Say Cease Fire now” on the back.

18,000 Palestinians killed. 8,000 children dead in Gaza. And every single one of those lives has been snuffed out with the blessing and funding of our government.



Today American Jews from @IfNotNowLA shut down the 110 Freeway. Politicians MUST listen and support a ceasefire. pic.twitter.com/0ehKCXLmyD — IfNotNow🔥🕎 (@IfNotNowOrg) December 13, 2023

They also lit a 7ft Hanukkiyah, a candlestick with nine branches that is lit to mark Hanukkah and sang “cease-fire now” as they waited to be arrested.

A law enforcement officer detains demonstrators during protest on 110 Freeway in Los Angeles (REUTERS)

In a statement, the group said that its members “demand an end to the financial support of Israel’s occupation and documented war crimes.”

More than 18,200 Palestinians have been killed in the past two months, according to health ministry officials in Hamas-run Gaza.

The deserted 110 Freeway in Los Angeles after Jewish protesters brought traffic to standstill (AP)

Israel launched the campaign after Hamas militants stormed across its southern border on 7 October, killing 1,200 people and kidnapping about 240 others.

While around 100 of the hostages were freed during a week-long truce last month, more than a hundred still remain.