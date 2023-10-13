Watch live: Jewish community leaders in Washington lead pro-Israel rally near White House
Watch live as Jewish community leaders in Washington hold a pro-Israel rally near the White House.
Protestors are demonstrating after Hamas militants invaded Israel from the Gaza Strip.
President Joe Biden has offered strong support to Israelis as the conflict with Hamas continues.
“The United States stands with Israel,” Mr Biden said after the conflict began.
US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Israel yesterday to ease tensions as the situation escalates in the region.
He held a joint press conference with Qatari prime minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani earlier today.
“We continue to discuss with Israel the importance of taking every possible precaution to avoid harming civilians. We recognise that many Palestinian families in Gaza are suffering through no fault of their own and that Palestinian civilians have lost their lives”, Mr Blinken said.
It comes as Israeli armed forces prepare for a ground assault of the region. UN officials have warned the movement of an estimated 1.1 million Palestinians from northern Gaza to the south would spark a humanitarian crisis.
