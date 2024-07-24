Jump to content

Fire breaks out at JFK Airport after escalator bursts into flames

The cause of the fire was not immediately known

Kelly Rissman
Wednesday 24 July 2024 14:37
Firefighters arrived around 7 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of smoke at the Queens airport (AP)

An escalator at New York’s JFK International Airport caught fire, causing smoke to fill one of the terminals, according to FDNY.

Firefighters arrived around 7 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of smoke at the Queens airport, the department said. Terminal 8 was evacuated due to the smoky condition.

Photos and videos posted online show crowds of people standing outside the airport, planes stuck on the tarmac, smoke filling the hallways, and emergency vehicles pulling up to the terminal.

Six civilians with minor injuries are being evaluated, FDNY said.

It’s not immediately clear what caused the fire, but there are “operations ongoing,” the department said.

