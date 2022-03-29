A bomb threat was made at a community college hours before Jill Biden was scheduled to teach at the campus.

Classes at the Virginia Community College were cancelled as authorities investigated the threat, which was made before the first lady left the White House.

Mrs Biden, 70, continued teaching English and writing at the college after her husband Joe Biden was sworn into office. After a year of Zoom classes, she returned in late 2021 to teaching in-person lessons at the college, where she has been a professor since 2009, according to the White House.

News of the bomb threat emerged after the college issued a “CODE RED” on its website due to a bomb threat.

“Evacuate the area. Follow instructions of authorities. Avoid area,” the school announced.

Mrs Biden’s office said in a statement that the White House was informed of the threat prior to departing for the class, which she teaches every Tuesday.

“At no point was she in any danger,” the statement said.

It comes just weeks after Doug Emhoff, the husband of vice president Kamala Harris, was evacuated from an event at Dunbar High School in Washington DC due to a bomb threat on 8 February.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged two days later charged with allegedly making similar threats in the area.

This is a developing story; it will be updated.