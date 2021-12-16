Jill Biden meets with families, victims of parade crash

First lady Jill Biden met with victims of a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee where six people were killed and dozens were injured after an SUV plowed through the crowd

Via AP news wire
Thursday 16 December 2021 03:40
APTOPIX Jill Biden Wisconsin
APTOPIX Jill Biden Wisconsin
(Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

First lady Jill Biden met Wednesday with victims of a Christmas parade crash in suburban Milwaukee where six people were killed and dozens were injured after an SUV plowed through the crowd.

Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff visited Children's Wisconsin hospital in Milwaukee, where they thanked the frontline health care workers who treated victims of the parade crash in Waukesha They were joined by U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy

“Our nation is so grateful for you. We have not forgotten about you. We will not forget about you. And you will remain in our minds and our hearts as you continue to process, to heal and to grieve,” Murthy said.

Biden met privately with two injured children and their families at the hospital, the Journal Sentinel reported.

She also stressed the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine, urging parents to get their children vaccinated.

Biden, Emhoff and Murthy then traveled to Waukesha, where Biden placed a bouquet of flowers at a memorial for the crash victims at Veterans Park. They planned to also meet with families of the victims and first responders.

Darrell Brooks Jr. is accused of driving his vehicle into the parade in Waukesha on Nov. 21. Witnesses said he was swerving and appeared to be intentionally trying to hit people.

Brooks' attorneys have said their client is presumed innocent until "the government proves its allegations beyond a reasonable doubt.”

