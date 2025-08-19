USPS unveils new stamp honoring former President Jimmy Carter

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The late President Jimmy Carter is to be honoured with a commemorative Forever stamp on what would have been his 101st birthday.

The US Postal Service will release the stamp for purchase on October 1 in Atlanta. It features a 1982 portrait of the nation’s 39th president by Herbert E. Abrams.

The art was unveiled on Saturday at the Jimmy Carter National Historical Park in Plains.

Carter, the longest-lived U.S. president, died on December 29, 2024.

“The stamp program celebrates the best in American culture, places and people, and it is difficult to consider a more fitting honoree than former President Jimmy Carter," Peter Pastre, the Postal Service’s government relations and public policy vice president, said in a statement.

“In his support and leadership of his beloved community, state and nation, he lent his quiet, thoughtful and deliberate energy around causes he believed in, and most certainly in his conduct and accomplishments as a former president, Jimmy Carter truly personified the best in America.”

The stamp is based on a 1982 portrait ( USPS )

The oil-on-linen painting that is the basis for the stamp was a life study Abrams painted of Carter while he sat for the artist.

It was used in preparation for Carter's official White House portrait that Abrams also painted.

Abrams, who spent part of his life in Connecticut, kept his commission secret as he traveled three times to Georgia to meet with Carter, according to Connecticut Humanities.

Ethel Kessler, an art director for USPS, designed the stamp.

Carter, a Democrat, served in the Georgia State Senate from 1963 to 1967 and was governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975.

He was inaugurated as the 39th president of the U.S. on January 20, 1977.

The following day, he issued a controversial executive order that pardoned Vietnam War draft-dodgers.

During his presidency, Carter greatly increased the size of the National Park system, negotiated the Camp David Accords, and signed a treaty with the Soviet Union to limit strategic nuclear arms.

After leaving office, he established the non-profit Carter Center, which advances human rights in developing nations. He received the Nobel Peace Prize for that work in 2002.