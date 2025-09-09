Jimmy John’s gets two new toasted sandwiches and both will have you thinking pizza
The new subs include the first vegetarian option on the toasted sandwiches menu
Jimmy John’s has unveiled two new pizza-inspired toasted sandwiches.
Earlier this year, the sandwich joint introduced its toasted sandwiches, including the Chicken Bacon Ranch, Ultimate Italian and Roast Beef & Cheddar.
Now, Jimmy John’s is offering two new toasted sandwiches for pizza lovers, featuring marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
The Toasted Three Cheese Pizza Sandwich comes with mozzarella, provolone and parmesan cheese, marinara sauce and oregano-basil seasoning. It’s the first vegetarian option on the toasted sandwich menu.
For meat lovers, the Toasted Sicilian Pizza Sandwich comes with salami, capocollo and ham. It also has mozzarella cheese, marinara sauce and a sprinkle of oregano-basil, like the vegetarian option.
“Who says you have to pick between pizza and a toasted sandwich?” Kate Carpenter, Vice President of Marketing at Jimmy John’s, said in a press release.
“Jimmy John’s Toasted Pizza Sandwiches give our fans the best of both worlds—our perfectly toasted French bread, zesty marinara sauce, premium toppings, and of course, a melty mozzarella cheese pull.”
The new sandwiches launched on Monday and will be available for a limited time at participating locations across the country.
Competitors of Jimmy John’s, Jersey Mike’s and Firehouse Subs, have their own version of a toasted sandwich, which they call hot subs.
While Jersey Mike’s doesn’t have any pizza-inspired hot subs, Firehouse Subs does have a Pepperoni Pizza Meatball Sub with meatballs, pepperoni, marinara sauce and provolone cheese.
When Jimmy John’s announced its pizza-inspired toasted sandwiches on X, one user wrote, “Start selling meatball subs.”
Another X user questioned the lack of pepperoni on the pizza-inspired subs, writing, “Ok, but how did you not also add pepperoni to your meats?!”
