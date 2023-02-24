Jump to content

Missing toddler found alive 24 hours after leaving Florida home: ‘A miracle’

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Friday 24 February 2023 17:18
A two-year-old toddler has been found alive about 24 hours after he walked off from his home in Brooksville, Florida.

The Sheriff in Hernando County, Al Nienhuis, said JJ Rowland, who vanished on Thursday morning as his mother was sleeping, was discovered by a volunteer sleeping in a forest just before 11am on Friday.

“I was hoping and praying for a miracle. I certainly was not expecting one but, I think a lot of people were praying and prayer works,” the sheriff said, according to Fox 13.

The sheriff added that paramedics were set to examine JJ, but said that the child appeared to be in good spirits when he was found in the woods close to Parrot Middle School – located about half a mile north of his home.

More follows...

