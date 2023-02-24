Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A two-year-old toddler has been found alive about 24 hours after he walked off from his home in Brooksville, Florida.

The Sheriff in Hernando County, Al Nienhuis, said JJ Rowland, who vanished on Thursday morning as his mother was sleeping, was discovered by a volunteer sleeping in a forest just before 11am on Friday.

“I was hoping and praying for a miracle. I certainly was not expecting one but, I think a lot of people were praying and prayer works,” the sheriff said, according to Fox 13.

The sheriff added that paramedics were set to examine JJ, but said that the child appeared to be in good spirits when he was found in the woods close to Parrot Middle School – located about half a mile north of his home.

