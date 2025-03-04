Bodybuilder Jodi Vance, 20, dies from heart attack at Ohio fitness festival

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 20-year-old bodybuilder died unexpectedly last week while coaching at a fitness competition in Columbus, Ohio, her family has said.

Jodi Vance of Amarillo, Texas, was pronounced dead at 12:51 p.m. Thursday after paramedics transported her from the Sonesta Columbus Downtown hotel near the Arnold Sports Festival to the Grant Medical Center, the Franklin County Coroner's Office confirmed.

The coroner’s office did not reveal any information on what prompted her sudden and unexpected death. Her family speculated that her death was caused by a heart attack, brought on by dehydration.

The Fitness Volt reported that Vance had been backstage supporting competitors when she began to feel unwell, vomiting and exhibiting other dehydration-related symptoms.

Her coach Justin Mihaly confirmed to the outlet, that she had not been participating in the event and was 20 weeks out from her next competition.

A spokesperson from the Arnold Sports Festival confirmed to The Columbus Dispatch that Vance had not been a vendor or competitor at the four-day event.

Her family posted a heartfelt post to Instagram Friday following her shocking death: “For those that haven’t heard yet, Jodi passed away yesterday afternoon.”

“Her heart stopped due to complications of severe dehydration. Despite all efforts by the hospital, they were unable to revive her. She was a beautiful person inside and out and she will be missed every single day. This was sudden and unexpected.

“Please give her family time to process this loss in peace. If anyone takes anything from this, please put your health first.”

Vance had studied for a degree in Sports and Exercise Science at West Texas A&M University before she started competing as a professional bodybuilder.

According to her social media, which amassed nearly 9K followers on TikTok, Vance had worked as a brand specialist for fitness apparel brands Better Bodies and Gasp. Her videos often featured workout routines and appearances at competitions.

In her final Facebook post, Vance posted a series of photos from November 2021 and February 2025 showing off her body development. “It takes time,” the caption read.

On that profile, Vance says that she is engaged to a woman named April Spears. The pair became engaged last October.

On her LinkedIn page, Vance said that she had been working as a bodybuilding coach since 2023. She graduated from West Texas A&M University in December 2024 with a bachelor’s in sports and exercise science.

The Independent contacted Gasp, Vance’s coach, and the Arnold Sports Festival for comment.