Biden to visit New Mexico as state battles record wildfire

President Joe Biden is set to travel to New Mexico to hear from state and federal officials as the largest wildfire in state history continues to burn outside Santa Fe

Via AP news wire
Friday 03 June 2022 22:04
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

President Joe Biden will travel to New Mexico next week to receive a briefing from state and federal officials as the state continues to deal with t he largest wildfire in state history, the White House announced Friday.

Biden is expected to meet with New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, first responders and personnel from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other agencies during his June 11 visit to the New Mexico State Emergency Operation Center in Santa Fe.

The nearly two-month-old fire is 62% contained after charring roughly 495 square miles (1,282 square kilometers) in rugged terrain east of Santa Fe.

Federal forest officials are now worried about future flash floods, landslides and destructive ash from the burn scar.

Biden was previously scheduled to be in Los Angeles from June 8 to June 10 for the Summit of the Americas and is expected to travel to Santa Fe following the summit.

