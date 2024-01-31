Jump to content

Biden will visit Ohio community that was devastated by a fiery train derailment nearly a year ago

The White House says President Joe Biden will visit the eastern Ohio community that was devastated by a fiery train derailment in February 2023

Darlene Superville
Wednesday 31 January 2024 12:36
Railroad Safety Hotline
Railroad Safety Hotline
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

President Joe Biden will visit the eastern Ohio community that was devastated by a fiery train derailment in February 2023 that displaced thousands of residents and left many fearing potential health effects from the toxic chemicals that spilled when a Norfolk Southern train went off the tracks.

A White House official said Wednesday that Biden will visit East Palestine in February, a year after the derailment. A date for the Democratic president's trip was not given. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity because Biden's plans had yet to be formally announced.

The Feb. 3, 2023, derailment forced thousands of people from their homes near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border. Area residents still have lingering fears about potential health effects from the toxic chemicals that spilled and from the vinyl chloride that was released a few days after the crash to keep five tank cars from exploding.

