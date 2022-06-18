Joe Biden took a tumble on Saturday morning while out for a bike ride in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

The president, 79, fell from his bike while riding up to greet members of the public.

Quickly bouncing back up, Mr Biden said: “I’m good”, adding “my foot got caught”.

He said he had trouble taking his biking shoes out of the pedals and had bike clips in.

The president and first lady Dr Jill Biden are celebrating their 45th wedding anniversary at their home on the Delaware shore.

According to the White House travel pool, Dr Biden kept going so she missed her husband’s fall.

He stopped to come over to the waiting crowd, tried to unclip, and fell over sideways, creating a mad scramble of Secret Service and press.

Members of the public had tried to wish Mr Biden “Happy Father’s Day.”

The president stood up right away and talked to the crowd before coming closer to the press – and answering a few questions.

There were no visible scrapes or bruises from the spill.

Asked if he was OK, Mr Biden responded: “Yeah, yeah, yeah,” and explained tha the “toe cages” on his bike got caught.

Reporters asked about China tariffs, and he joked: “I’m not going to talk to you on my vacation”. He then added that he would be talking with Chinese President Xi Jinping soon and is making up his mind about whether to lift tariffs on China.

Asked if he is satisfied with progress on gun control legislation, Mr Biden lauded what had been done in Delaware with an assault weapons ban years before, but added he was happy with the progress being made in Congress.

“Alright guys, see you,” Mr Biden said as he got back on the bike and rode away.

More follows…