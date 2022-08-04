Joe Biden says Brittney Griner verdict is ‘unacceptable’ and Russia must ‘release her immediately’
Related video: US-Russia: What is the Brittney Griner case about?
President Joe Biden issued a statement on the nine-year verdict for Brittney Griner, saying that she “received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney”.
“It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible”, he added.
Attorney General Merrick Garland said that “Ms Griner was unlawfully detained but beyond that, I really can’t comment”.
The National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, told MSNBC that “she should have never been on trial to begin with. So there should be no sentence ... We’re going to continue to insist as we must to have consular access to Ms Griner so that we can make sure we can keep that communication going”.
Concerning a possible prisoner swap with the Russians, Admiral Kirby said that “we have made a serious proposal to the Russians to try to get Brittney and Paul Whelan ... home where they belong. And we urge the Russians to seriously consider that proposal to act on it”.
Speaking about the Russians possibly wanting to add another prisoner to the swap, he said: “We interpreted the leaks about that from the Russian side as just a bad faith attempt to avoid and cloud up ... what is an actually serious proposal that we made ... weeks ago.”
More follows...
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies