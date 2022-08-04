Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden issued a statement on the nine-year verdict for Brittney Griner, saying that she “received a prison sentence that is one more reminder of what the world already knew: Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney”.

“It’s unacceptable, and I call on Russia to release her immediately so she can be with her wife, loved ones, friends, and teammates. My administration will continue to work tirelessly and pursue every possible avenue to bring Brittney and Paul Whelan home safely as soon as possible”, he added.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said that “Ms Griner was unlawfully detained but beyond that, I really can’t comment”.

The National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, told MSNBC that “she should have never been on trial to begin with. So there should be no sentence ... We’re going to continue to insist as we must to have consular access to Ms Griner so that we can make sure we can keep that communication going”.

Concerning a possible prisoner swap with the Russians, Admiral Kirby said that “we have made a serious proposal to the Russians to try to get Brittney and Paul Whelan ... home where they belong. And we urge the Russians to seriously consider that proposal to act on it”.

Speaking about the Russians possibly wanting to add another prisoner to the swap, he said: “We interpreted the leaks about that from the Russian side as just a bad faith attempt to avoid and cloud up ... what is an actually serious proposal that we made ... weeks ago.”

More follows...