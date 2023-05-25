Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden announces who will serve as the next Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the top US military officer.

The president announced ahead of the official event that he has picked US Air Force chief General Charles Q Brown for the high-ranking position.

Brown is a former fighter pilot with experience in the Pacific, which could come in useful as the US experiences heightened tensions with China.

The officer's appointment is subject to Senate confirmation.

If approved, Brown would be only the second Black officer to become chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, after Colin Powell 20 years ago.

A senior Biden administration official told Reuters that the president had accepted Mr Austin's recommendation to pick Brown for the position, as the officer "understands the strategic challenges the United States faces around the world."

