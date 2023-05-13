Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden delivers the commencement speech at Howard University in Washington DC for the class of 2023 graduation ceremony on Saturday, 13 May.

Howard University is vice president Kamala Harris's alma mater, where she received a degree in political science and economics.

The US president will receive the honorary Doctor of Letters from the university

Mr Biden is the seventh sitting US president to deliver the keynote address at the university's commencement convocation.

Dr Wayne Frederick, president of Howard University, said it was an "honor" to welcome Mr Biden to the ceremony.

"This honorary Doctor of Letters is much deserved for his years of transformational service as US Senator, vice president, and now as President of the United States. We are excited to receive the President as this year’s distinguished guest and recognize him for his relentless work uplifting our communities that have been historically left behind," Dr Frederick said.

