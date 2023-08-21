Watch live: Biden visits Maui to meet wildfire survivors
Watch live as Joe Biden visits Maui to meet with wildfire survivors on Monday, 21 August, almost two weeks after blazes devastated Hawaii.
More than 110 people died and over 800 are still missing, according to officials.
The US president has paused his vacation in Lake Tahoe to fly to Hawaii where he and first lady Jill Biden will take a helicopter tour of the affected areas.
Mr Biden and Dr Biden will visit Lahaina, which was reduced to rubble following a wildfire that broke out on 8 August.
The couple will witness wildfire damage firsthand and receive a briefing from state and local officials.
Mr Biden, who is seeking re-election next year, has been criticised for his response to the fires after going several days without speaking about the tragedy while on holiday at his Delaware beach house.
The US president said he did not want to travel to Maui until he was sure he would not interfere with emergency response efforts.
