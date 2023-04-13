Watch live as Joe Biden attends banquet dinner at Dublin Castle after addressing Irish parliament
Watch live as Joe Biden attends a banquet dinner at Dublin Castle after a historic address to a packed Irish Parliament.
The US president was welcomed with sustained, rapturous applause as he entered the chamber in Dublin’s Leinster House to deliver a speech on Thursday.
Asking to be forgiven for his attempt at speaking the Irish language, he said “Ta me sa bhaile” (I am home).
In his address, Mr Biden praised the “enduring” strength of the Irish-US relationship as he promised “a future poised for unlimited shared possibilities”.
Joe Biden is the fourth US president to address the Irish Parliament after John F Kennedy in 1963, Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Bill Clinton in 1995.
Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies