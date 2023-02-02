Watch live: Joe Biden attends National Prayer Breakfast on Capitol Hill

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden attends the National Prayer Breakfast on Capitol Hill.

This year, one of the most visible and long-standing events that brings religion and politics together in Washington, is splitting from the private religious group that had overseen it for decades, due to concerns the gathering had become too divisive.

It will be organised and hosted by the National Prayer Breakfast Foundation, headed by former Democratic senator Mark Pryor.

According to AP, Pryor has said the Covid shutdown gave members a chance to “reset” the breakfast and return it to its origins - a change he said had been discussed for years.

“The whole reason the House and Senate wanted to do this was to return it to its roots, when House members and Senate members can come together and pray for the president, pray for his family and administration, pray for our government, the world,” he said.

Between 200 and 300 people are expected to attend, including the president, vice president and other administration officials.