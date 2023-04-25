Watch live: Biden speaks for first time since announcing 2024 presidential bid
Watch live as Joe Biden makes a speech on Tuesday, 25 April - his first since officially announcing that he will seek re-election in 2024.
The current US president, 80, shared a video on social media on Tuesday morning pledging to “protect rights” and “make sure everyone in this country is tweeted equally” as he launched an attack on “MAGA extremists”.
“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” Mr Biden’s account tweeted.
“That’s why I’m running for re-election as president of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”
In response, the GOP released an AI-generated video attack ad displaying what they said the “country’s possible future” would be if Mr Biden is re-elected in 2024.
