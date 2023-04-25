Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Watch live: Biden speaks for first time since announcing 2024 presidential bid

Holly Patrick
Tuesday 25 April 2023 17:21
Comments

Watch live as Joe Biden makes a speech on Tuesday, 25 April - his first since officially announcing that he will seek re-election in 2024.

The current US president, 80, shared a video on social media on Tuesday morning pledging to “protect rights” and “make sure everyone in this country is tweeted equally” as he launched an attack on “MAGA extremists”.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” Mr Biden’s account tweeted.

“That’s why I’m running for re-election as president of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”

In response, the GOP released an AI-generated video attack ad displaying what they said the “country’s possible future” would be if Mr Biden is re-elected in 2024.

Recommended

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in