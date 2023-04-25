Watch live: Biden speaks for first time since announcing 2024 presidential bid

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden makes a speech on Tuesday, 25 April - his first since officially announcing that he will seek re-election in 2024.

The current US president, 80, shared a video on social media on Tuesday morning pledging to “protect rights” and “make sure everyone in this country is tweeted equally” as he launched an attack on “MAGA extremists”.

“Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours,” Mr Biden’s account tweeted.

“That’s why I’m running for re-election as president of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job.”

In response, the GOP released an AI-generated video attack ad displaying what they said the “country’s possible future” would be if Mr Biden is re-elected in 2024.

