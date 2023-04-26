Watch live: Joe Biden and South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol speak at White House

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Watch live as Joe Biden and South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol hold a news conference at the White House on Wednesday, 26 April.

The world leaders are set to sign an agreement that includes plans to have U.S. nuclear-armed submarines dock in South Korea for the first time in more than 40 years.

It aims to be a show of support to Seoul amid a period of heightened anxiety for both leaders over an increased pace of ballistic missile tests by North Korea over the last few months.

Earlier on Wednesday, Mr Biden said of his counterpart: "Mr. President, ours is a future filled with unimaginable opportunity and endless possibility. Nothing — nothing — is beyond our ability to reach when our nations and our people stand united. We have proven that time and again over the last 70 years."

Yoon opened his state visit to Washington on Tuesday by touring a NASA facility with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Our alliance is leading on some of the most important and pressing issues of our time,” Harris said in remarks at the NASA facility.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.