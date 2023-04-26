Jump to content

Watch live: Biden welcomes South Korean president to White House

Holly Patrick
Wednesday 26 April 2023 15:22
Watch live as Joe BIden welcomes South Korean president Yoon Suk Yeol for his state visit to the US on Wednesday, 26 April.

The world leaders will sign an agreement that includes plans to have U.S. nuclear-armed submarines dock in South Korea for the first time in more than 40 years.

The agreement is seen as a show of support to Seoul amid a periof of heightened anxiety for both leaders over an increased pace of ballistic missile tests by North Korea over the last several months.

Yoon opened his state visit to Washington on Tuesday by touring a NASA facility with Vice President Kamala Harris.

“Our alliance is leading on some of the most important and pressing issues of our time,” Harris said in remarks at the NASA facility.

