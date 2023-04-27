Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden welcomes children to the White House on Take Your Child to Work Day (27 April).

The US president will be surrounded by youngsters on the South Lawn.

Children were invited to watch a “kids briefing” from White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre in the press briefing room. When Ms Jean-Pierre was asked by a child about Mr Biden’s position on addressing gun violence, she said that he “wants to make sure you all are safe.”

The event, promoted by nonprofit Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Foundation, is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year.

The organisation hopes more workplaces remind people of the importance of showing children what their parents do for a living.

