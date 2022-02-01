Video mash-up compares Joe Rogan’s apology to what he says on podcast

A video mash-up of Joe Rogan’s apology for the amplification of misinformation on his podcast has been created juxtaposing his comments with things he has said on his show.

Produced by The Recount the video takes footage from The Joe Rogan Experience and plays it back to back with the eponymous star’s message to fans released on Monday.

In the video, on one side of the screen Mr Rogan says the podcast has been accused of spreading dangerous misinformation, while on the other side, on the show, he says he tells 21-year-olds they do not need to get vaccinated.

In the next set up clips he says he doesn’t know if people who come on his show are right or not because he is not a scientist.

The corresponding clip shows him saying: “People are talking about actual microchips being injected into your arm to see if you have Covid-19.”

“I’m just a person who sits down and has conversations with them,” says Rogan in the apology video.

The next clip shows a guest on the show saying: “Ivermectin, alone, if properly utilised, is capable of driving this pathogen to extinction.”

“But I try to correct them,” Rogan says to the camera.

He then says on a clip from the show: “So if you’re in a high risk area you take it and it’ll protect you.”

“Again I’m not trying to promote misinformation”, says Rogan in the apology video, before the next clip shows him saying that children do not need the vaccine.

The video closes with Rogan saying: “So, if I p***ed you off, I’m sorry.”