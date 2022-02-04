A new episode of The Joe Rogan Experience has gone live on Spotify after an unexplained seven-day hiatus amid the row over the spread of misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccines.

Other than host Joe Rogan’s apology, which was posted to the platform on 31 January, there had been no new episode since 27 January when the host sat down UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Juliana Peña.

In the new episode, Rogan speaks with Andy Stumpf, a retired Navy Seal, who is billed as a record-setting wingsuit pilot, Base jumper, public speaker, and host of the popular podcast Cleared Hot.

New content usually goes live four times a week, with episodes predominantly released Tuesday through Friday. Interviews are pre-recorded and are usually between two and four hours long.

However, between Friday 28 January and Wednesday 2 February no new episodes were uploaded until a new edition was posted late on Thursday.

The Independent twice contacted Spotify for comment regarding the apparent lack of new content from one of their biggest and most controversial stars.

Responding to the controversy over vaccine and Covid misinformation, Spotify’s CEO Daniel Ek told his staff at a townhall that the streaming giant does not closely monitor Rogan’s output as it sees itself as a distribution platform not his publisher, according to a report.

Both fans and critics of the podcast have been eagerly awaiting his return to see if there will be any change of tone or format following the outcry and apology.

The Joe Rogan Experience has a reported 11 million listeners per episode, and since the controversy erupted, Rogan has pledged to change his content moving forwards.

A wider range of guests has been touted and he says he will do “his best” to research topics more extensively before interviews take place.

During the hiatus, Rogan was active through his own social media accounts, retweeting news items and posting videos and photos to Instagram.

Last week, legendary musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell both requested that Spotify remove their catalogue of tracks from the platform, in what was a direct protest against Mr Rogan.

Other artists who have also left the platform include Graham Nash, India Arie, and Nils Lofgren.