Joe Rogan has been forced to cancel a sold-out show in Canada next year, claiming he likely won't be able to get into the country on account of being unvaccinated against Covid-19.

The comedian and podcast host, best known for hosting The Joe Rogan Experience on Spotify, explained the situation during a recent episode with fellow comic Tim Dillon.

Mr Rogan had been slated to perform in Vancouver on the 20th of April, or ‘4/20’, but the nation currently requires proof of vaccination for visitors from abroad.

According to Ticketmaster, the show has officially been cancelled, and is instead set to go ahead on October 24th, pending any further changes to the country’s entry requirements.

The 54-year-old has attracted his fair share of criticism over the past year after voicing his opposition to vaccines, as well as mask mandates in public.

Rogan first raised the possibility of cancellation during the December 24th episode of his podcast. “I should probably say this because I haven’t yet,” he told Mr Dillon (Via Exclaim).

“My 4/20 show that’s sold-out in Vancouver, I don’t think that that’s happening. I don’t even think I can get into the country. I’m not vaccinated. I’m not gonna get vaccinated.”

Key to Rogan’s opposition to taking the vaccine is his faith in antibodies, after contracting Covid-19 back in September of this year.

In a notorious Instagram post, the comic described the cocktail of treatments he received to try and fight off the virus, which included the now-controversial Ivermectin – a drug that the FDA currently advises against taking for the sole purpose of treating Covid.

However, three months removed from testing positive, Mr Rogan believes that his antibodies should be enough to allow him entry into Canada, in spite of his current vaccination status.

“I have antibodies. It doesn’t make any sense. I don’t think I can go, and even if I do go, I don’t trust that Vancouver is not going to follow suit along with what Toronto did, where they cut capacity to 50 per cent,” he added.

During the same episode of the Joe Rogan Experience, the host went on to explain how he turned down the opportunity to get vaccinated prior to a UFC event last year.

Previous to this, he sparked a storm back in April when he told his listeners that young people should not get vaccinated.

“I’ve said, yeah, I think for the most part it’s safe to get vaccinated. I do. I do,” Mr Rogan boldly stated on his show.

“But if you’re like 21 years old, and you say to me, should I get vaccinated? I’ll go no.”