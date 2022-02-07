Joe Rogan has been offered $100m “over four years” to leave Spotify for right-wing platform Rumble.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski told Mr Rogan in a statement posted to the platform’s Twitter account that they “stand with you, your guests, and your legion of fans in desire for real conversation”.

“So we’d like to offer you 100 million reasons to make the world a better place. How about you bring all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, with no censorship, for 100 million bucks over four years? This is our chance to save the world. And yes, this is totally legit,” he added.

It has been reported that Mr Rogan signed a deal with Spotify in 2019 for more than $100m for the platform to be the exclusive host of The Joe Rogan Experience.

Both Mr Rogan and Spotify has faced criticism and boycotts in recent weeks as some musicians have demanded that their music be removed from the platform because of Covid-19 vaccine misinformation on the podcast, while others have criticised Mr Rogan’s use of racial slurs in past episodes.

More than 200 medical experts said in a letter to Spotify, requesting acknowledgement that The Joe Rogan Experience had been a major promoter and source of misinformation surrounding Covid-19 vaccines and treatments.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek has said that Mr Rogan personally asked that 113 of his past episodes be removed from the platform.

“While I strongly condemn what Joe has said and I agree with his decision to remove past episodes from our platform, I realise some will want more,” Mr Ek wrote in a memo to Spotify staff. “We should have clear lines around content and take action when they are crossed, but cancelling voices is a slippery slope. Looking at the issue more broadly, it’s critical thinking and open debate that powers real and necessary progress.”

“I think it’s critical we listen carefully to one another and consider how we can and should do better,” he said. “I’ve spent this time having lots of conversations with people inside and outside of Spotify—some have been supportive while others have been incredibly hard, but all of them have made me think.”

More follows...