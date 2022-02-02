Since controversy erupted over the spread of Covid-19 misinformation on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, no new episodes have been uploaded to Spotify.

On Monday, the popular host released a video apology via the platform and on his own Instagram page, but the last episode to go live was on 27 January.

New content usually goes live four times a week, with episodes predominantly released Tuesday through Friday.

Both Friday 28 January and Tuesday 1 February passed with no new episodes.

The Independent has contacted Spotify for comment regarding the apparent lack of new content from one of their biggest and most controversial stars.

Both fans and critics of the podcast are eagerly awaiting his return to see if there will be any change of tone or format.

The Joe Rogan Experience has a reported 11 million listeners per episode, and since the controversy erupted over Covid misinformation, Mr Rogan has pledged to change his content moving forwards.

A wider range of guests has been touted and he says he will do “his best” to research topics more extensively before interviews take place.

Mr Rogan has been active through his own social media accounts, tweeting out news items about the trucker convoy protests in Canada and China’s social credit system, as well as posting videos to Instagram.

Last week, legendary musicians Neil Young and Joni Mitchell both requested that Spotify remove their catalogue of tracks from the platform, in what was a direct protest against Mr Rogan.

Other artists who have also left the platform include Graham Nash, India.Arie, and Nils Lofgren.