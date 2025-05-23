After 16 years, Joe Rogan reveals the worst guest he’s ever had on his podcast

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Podcast host Joe Rogan has revealed the worst guest he’s ever had on his show, The Joe Rogan Experience.

In an episode that aired on Wednesday, Rogan spoke with NFL Star Aaron Rodgers, 41, about a host of topics, from Elon Musk to COVID-19, P-Diddy, and Egyptian history. The latter gave the comedian a segue to discuss his least favorite visitor.

“That might have been the worst podcast I’ve ever done, but maybe a good one too,” he said. Rogan has interviewed over 1,800 people on his podcast since he began it in 2009.

Rogan was referencing his recent interview with archaeologist and Egyptian government minister Dr. Zahi Hawass. The pair discussed the history of the Egyptian pyramids for almost two hours. Many viewers commented that Rogan seemed disinterested throughout the entire discussion.

In the conversation with Rodgers, Rogan mocked the former Minister of Antiquities and shrugged off his invitation to visit Egypt’s archaeological sites with Hawass as a guide.

open image in gallery Joe Rogan has revealed that the former Egyptian Minister of Antiquities was the worst guest he's ever had on his show ( The Joe Rogan Experience )

Rogan explained that he brought Hawass on the show after the archaeologist had supposedly patched up a feud with British author Graham Hancock.

“That was one of the reasons why Zahi came on because Graham talked to Zahi and was like ‘Zahi wants to do this, we're friends now’, so I was like ‘Bring him in, let's go bring him in, I'll talk to him.’”.

However, when Rodgers asked Rogan about the invitation to Egypt, Rogan shrugged: “Yeah, meh, mmm, if I’m going, I’m going with Graham.”

“This is the guy. This is this close-minded fellow who's been in charge of gatekeeping all the knowledge,” Rogan said.

The quarterback then revealed that he had asked Hancock to take him to Egypt “a few years ago”.

Hancock, who rose to fame as a British journalist, has written dozens of books on ancient civilizations. He later came under fire for inconsistencies while claiming he had telepathic tendencies.

Rodgers claimed during his visit to Egypt that he had seen “a spaceship, a helicopter, and a submarine” on an ancient hieroglyph.

When the duo discussed ancient civilizations, Rogan simply said, “There’s a bunch of weird images.”

open image in gallery Hancock took to X in 2024 to announce that he and Hawass had made up after a feud in 2015 ( X/@Graham__Hancock )

Hawass and Hancock feuded in 2015 over a fiery debate about ancient Egypt.

In a clip that circulated online, Hawass is heard shouting at Hancock, stating: “Don’t talk to me. Please go away. Shame on you.”

Hancock revealed that the pair have since reconciled despite their conflicting positions on ancient history and scientific artefacts.

“Last week in Cairo, Dr Zahi Hawass graciously accepted my apology for my unkind words to him at a public event in 2015. We still disagree about many things, but our disagreements in future will be friendly, respectful, and constructive. The attached after-dinner photo says it all,” he wrote on X in June last year.

Rogan continued to berate Hawass as someone who would not “entertain” pseudoscience myths on Egypt.