The owner of the shop where a record $2.04bn Powerball jackpot was sold has become a millionaire after receiving a maximum Powerball bonus of $1m.

On Tuesday, a Powerball ticket in Southern California won a record $2.04bn jackpot.

The win comes after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.

The winning ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, Southern California. The owner of the shop, Joe Chahayed, has also won a maximum Powerball bonus of $1m.

“I’m very surprised. Very excited. Very happy,” said Mr Chahayed.

He added that he did not know who won the record prize but hoped that it was someone from the community.

“I wish I knew the person but most people who buy tickets from me are from the neighborhood. I hope one of them will be the winner.”

Speaking to Pasadena Star News later, Mr Chahayed said: “[It is a] very poor neighbourhood...It’s a very poor neighbourhood.”

“From the bottom of my heart, I hoped somebody would win...they deserve it. The poor people deserve it.”

Rules in California say that while the name of the winner must be disclosed, no other information, including the winner’s address, can be made public.

Mr Chahayed said he will spend his winning sum on his family.

“My son is expecting a baby in two months, so we are excited!” he was quoted as saying by CBS News.

“We can have a nice celebration for another baby. I have ten grandchildren.”

Mr Chahayed migrated to Los Angeles from Syria in the 1980’s.

“I never collect welfare, I never collect Medicare, I never collect any money from the government. All what I do, I work hard, seven days a week. I raised my kids, graduated from the college and bought a house and I bought a business all because I work hard and become an honest man,” he said.

Locals said that they know Mr Chahayed as a hardworking man who has been very lucky.

Thomas Murrell said he had stopped at his shop on Tuesday with the intention of buying gas and $200 worth of Powerball tickets, in case no one had won the giant jackpot.

“I know Joe. I’ve known him for years and talk to him all the time,” he said to the Associated Press.

“Joe’s always been a lucky guy. He’s a good guy. I’m not surprised it happened here.”

The lottery game is played in 45 states in the US inclduing Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

(Additional reporting by agencies)