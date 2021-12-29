Hall of Fame football coach John Madden has died at 85, NFL says
Mr Madden died ‘unexpectedly’ on Tuesday morning, the NFL says. He was 85
John Madden, the legendary football coach and commentator, has died at age 85.
In a statement, the National Football League said Mr Madden died “unexpectedly” on Tuesday morning.
“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said. “There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
