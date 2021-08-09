Pro bodybuilder John Meadows dies unexpectedly at 49

Well-known bodybuilder and coach “Mountain Dog” John Meadows has died “unexpectedly and peacefully” at his family’s home.

His wife, Mary Meadows, released a statement on her husband’s verified Facebook page announcing his passing on Sunday morning.

Family friend Brooke Nappo, who posted the statement on behalf of Ms Meadows, said she would provide further updates as soon as she could. No cause of death was disclosed in the announcement.

“As you can imagine this is a complete shock to her and the boys,” Ms Nappo said in the post. “Please know [Mary] is very thankful for all the prayers and support she knows her and the boys will receive from you.”

Mr Meadows suffered from rare colon disease Idiopathic Myointimal Hyperplasia of the Mesenteric Veins, and was hospitalised in 2020 from a heart attack caused by a blood clot.

He recovered and continued training and coaching. In a June post, Mr Meadows highlighted an unfounded report that he died due to cardiac arrest, highlighting his large intestine bursting in 2005.

His last professional appearance was at the 2017 Muscle Mayhem Kansas Pro, where he finished 14th, according to bodybuilding publication Bar Bend, which was the first to report his death.

Following his pro career, Mr Meadows went on to train the next generations of bodybuilders, including Brooke Walker, who won the 2021 Tampa Pro Women’s Physique contest, and International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness pro, Theresa Ivancik.

Ms Ivancik said in a statement to Bar Bend said she was heartbroken and in complete shock at losing one of the best in the industry.

“John Meadows was a legend in the fitness industry … and not only a coach but a best friend! We have created such a strong bond in such a short period of time. He is and always will be such a huge part of my life,” she said.