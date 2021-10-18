Fox News anchor John Roberts deleted a post on Twitter appearing to cast doubt on Covid-19 vaccine efficacy following the death of Colin Powell.

The 84-year-old former Secretary of State suffered from multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer that affects white blood cells in bone marrow, which compromised his immune system. He was fully vaccinated against Covid-19 but died from complications on 18 October, his family announced.

In a since-deleted tweet, Mr Roberts claimed that “the fact that Colin Powell died from a breakthrough COVID infection raises new concerns about how effective vaccines are long-term.”

Following backlash and accusations that Mr Roberts was spreading mis- and disinformation about the disease and vaccines, as well as the health diagnosis and age of Mr Powell making him more vulnerable to severe illness and death, the post was deleted.

Beginning a series of posts to clarify his statement, he said: “I deleted my tweet about the tragic death of Colin Powell because many people interpreted it as anti-vax. It was not.”

“I was excited to get vaccinated, hoping it would help speed a return to ‘normal life’,” he continued. “I also did a PSA on Fox encouraging vaccination for those able. As we all know, the FDA is now recommending boosters for certain people, and I personally know a number of people who have had breakthrough infections – some of them, quite troubling.”

More than 189 million people in the US are fully innoculated against Covid-19, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as of 18 October. More than 10.5 million people have received a “booster” dose.

Vaccines greatly reduce risk of severe illness and death from disease but do not eliminate risk of infection.

A CDC report analysing infections, hospitalisations and deaths from Covid-19 across 13 jurisdictions this summer – during the peak of more-contagious Delta variant infections, which soared to 90 per cent of new weekly cases – found that 92 per cent of Covid-associated illnesses and deaths were among unvaccinated people.