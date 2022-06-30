Xerox CEO dies unexpectedly aged 59

The CEO of Xerox has died unexpectedly due to complications from an illness, according to company officials.

John Visentin, 59, the CEO and vice chairman of Xerox, reportedly died from complications with a long term illness he had been battling.

“The Xerox family is profoundly saddened by this untimely event and extends its heartfelt condolences to John’s wife, his five daughters and his family,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company announced that Steve Bandrowczak, the company president and COO, will serve as the interim CEO.

"We are all greatly saddened by this tragic news and are keeping his family at the forefront of our thoughts in this difficult time," Mr Bandrowczak said. "John’s vision was clear, and the Xerox team will continue fulfilling it — not only to deliver on our commitments to our shareholders, customers and partners — but also to pursue John’s legacy."

John Nelson, the chairman of the company's board of directors, praised the CEO.

“John drove Xerox forward. As a champion for innovation, he embraced and enhanced Xerox’s legacy as a print and services provider and embarked on a transformative journey that broadened the company’s expertise and offerings to digital and IT services, financial services and disruptive technologies," he said.