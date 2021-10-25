One of the unidentified victims of John Wayne Gacy, who raped, tortured, and killed 33 boys and young men in the 1970s and stored them in a crawlspace under his home, has been identified thanks to DNA and genealogical data.

Frederick Wayne Alexander was 21 or 22 when he was killed by Gacy at his ranch home in the village of Norridge near Chicago.

While most of his victims were identified, six were not. Thanks to a process called genetic genealogy, one more victim has been identified.