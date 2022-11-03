Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Johnny Depp has taken the next step in his appeal of the $2m verdict a jury awarded to Amber Heard in their bombshell defamation trial last spring.

In an appellate brief filed Wednesday in Virginia’s Court of Appeals, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor called the jury’s judgment awarding money to Ms Heard “erroneous”.

It marks the latest step in the explosive legal battle between Ms Heard and Mr Depp, who had sued his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post where she described herself as a victim of domestic abuse and spoke of feeling “the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out”.

Following the dramatic televised trial that spanned eight weeks from April to June, a jury of seven determined that Ms Heard had defamed Mr on all three counts.

Jurors awarded Mr Depp $10m in compensatory damages and $5m in punitive damages, before Fairfax County Circuit Judge Penney Azcarate reduced the latter to the state’s legal limit of $350,000.

Ms Heard won one of her three counterclaims against her ex-husband, with the jury finding that Mr Depp – via his lawyer Adam Waldman – defamed her by branding her allegations about a 2016 incident “an ambush, a hoax”.

She was awarded $2m in compensatory damages but $0 in punitive damages, leaving the Aquaman actor $8.35m out of pocket.

Mr Depp and Ms Heard both filed appeals on the verdicts, with the former actor’s outlined in Wednesday’s 44-page brief.

“The judgment in Ms Heard’s favoUr on that lone statement is erroneous,” states the brief viewed by The Independent.

Lawyers for Mr Depp argue that he cannot be held legally liable for Mr Waldman’s statements on the basis of having hired him. “As a matter of law, Mr Waldman is an independent contractor, whose allegedly tortious conduct is not automatically attributable to Mr Depp,” the brief states.

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.