Johnny Depp’s lawyers appeared on Good Morning America after winning the defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Host George Stephanopoulos asked if Mr Depp would forego the $8.35m in damages if Ms Heard dropped her appeal. Attorney Ben Chew said the case was never about money for Mr Depp but that he couldn’t reveal much more because of attorney-client privilege.

Mr Stephanopoulos noted that Ms Heard’s lawyers have said that they will appeal the verdict and that she doesn’t have the funds to pay the judgment.

“You have said that the goal was not to impoverish Ms Heard – is it possible that we could see a settlement where she foregoes the appeal in return for Mr Depp waving any monetary damages?” the host asked the lawyers.

Mr Chew said he couldn’t speak about his private conversations with Mr Depp but noted that he testified, and that the lawyers said in their closing statements, that “this was never about money for Mr Depp”.

“This was about restoring his reputation and he has done that,” Mr Chew said.

“So you’re not disclosing any privileges, but it sounds like that’s something that could be on the table but it’s up to Ms Heard,” Mr Stephanopoulos said.

