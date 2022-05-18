Amber Heard love notes to Johnny Depp shared in court: ‘I want to devour you’

The court was informed of the love notes written by Amber Heard to Johnny Depp during the trial as evidence of the equation between them while they were together in 2015.

In one of the love notes, Ms Heard called the Pirates of the Caribbean actor her friend who she fell in love with and wanted to devour.

"True love isn’t just about the madness of passion or instead picking the safety of peace. No it’s about having both. Falling madly in love with your friend. That is what has surprised me perhaps the most…,” the journal entry read.

Ms Heard wrote: “That I have seen in you the true bones of friendship and respect. But of course, I still (perhaps more than before) want to rip you apart, devour you and savour the taste. Fret not, xx Slim.”

According to the lawyers, the entry was penned just months after the couple had a spat in which Mr Depp had allegedly assaulted Ms Heard with a bottle and Ms Heard had struck the actor because he swung at her sister in Australia.

Ms Heard said that the notes were written during their honeymoon period when Mr Depp had become sober.

In another entry in the same journal from 8 April, Ms Heard wrote about another altercation between the couple, just weeks before her birthday.

"I am sorry, I can get crazy. I am sorry I hurt you. Like you, I can get wicked when I am hurt... when I feel provoked. Shattered. And last night I was. I felt abandoned about the Lily Rose thing,” she wrote in the journal, which was presented in the court on Tuesday among several exhibits.

“…felt absolutely bewildered about you not coming home on my last night here and was heartbroken and angry after many attempts in vain on my part to rectify the situation and make amends on the last night of what was otherwise a gorgeous trip with you,” Ms Heard wrote.

She added: “I am so sorry for my part. None of this is meant to be an excuse for hurting you because the truth is nothing is. There is never a reason good enough to hurt you. You are the last thing in the whole world who deserves it, [the] last person I ever meant to hurt. I love you, Steve. I am so forever yours. XX Slim,” she said.

She told the attorneys that she was referred to as “Slim” in the notes.

Another excerpt showed Ms Heard professing her love to Mr Depp when the two were on their honeymoon aboard the Orient Express train in July 2015.

The Rum Diary actor wrote that she “couldn’t imagine a more gorgeous honeymoon” and that “I love you more and more every passing day”.

On Monday, she informed the jurors about an alleged attack by Mr Depp during the trip where she was choked with a shirt wrapped around her neck.

She called Mr Depp as “my cornerstone, my heart, my all” in the entries.

“You are my life. I hate it when we fight. I hate having hurt you. I love you more than anything,” one of the entries showed.

Mr Depp’s lawyers questioned Ms Heard for buying a knife as a gift for her then husband, asking if she got the knife to “the man who would get drunk and violent toward you”.

“This is the knife I gave him as a present, yes,” she replied, but added that she did not think he would stab her with the same knife.

Ms Heard and Mr Depp got married in February 2015 after a long-term relationship but filed for a divorce shortly next year in May. It was finalised in 2017.