Johnny Depp’s account of a fight with Amber Heard during which his finger was severed has been disputed by an expert witness.

Dr Richard Moore, an orthopaedic surgeon from Wilmington, North Carolina told the court on Monday that Mr Depp’s account of the fight in which he says his finger was cut off when Ms Heard threw a vodka bottle at him is “not consistent with what we see in the described injury pattern or the clinical photographs”.

The disputed fight took place in Australia in March 2015.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

Dr Moore, a hand surgery specialist, was asked by Ms Heard’s legal team if the finger injury “occurred as a result of a vodka bottle being thrown at him?”

He said he couldn’t see any evidence of damage to the fingernail that he would expect from an injury when the finger was struck by a bottle from above.

In her 2018 op-ed, Ms Heard wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”.

Ms Heard has filed a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp for nuisance and immunity from his allegations.

More follows...