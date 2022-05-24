A witness for Johnny Depp’s rebuttal has been allowed to testify despite having called Amber Heard “jealous and crazy” in a tweet posted during the couple’s defamation trial.

Mr Depp’s team on Tuesday called Morgan Night, who worked at the Hicksville trailer park that Ms Heard, Mr Depp and their friends visited in May 2013. During that trip, Ms Heard alleges Mr Depp trashed their trailer before performing a “cavity search” on her.

Before Mr Night took the stand, Judge Penney Azcarate sent out the jury so he could be questioned about what he’d seen of the trial before he learned he would be a witness.

Mr Night said that approximately five weeks ago, a friend of his texted that Hicksville was mentioned in court and he watched a short clip online.

He was contacted by Mr Depp’s attorneys and says that the description of the night at the Hicksville trailer park that has been mentioned was not how he recalled the incident and that the night was not particularly remarkable.

Mr Night said that he searched Twitter for mentions and replied to a tweet about what happened around the fire pit.

“That never happened. I was with them all night. Amber was the one acting all jealous and crazy,” his reply read.

Mr Depp’s attorneys contacted him on 3 May after his details were provided to them by others who had worked there at the time.

After his initial remarks on the stand on Tuesday, Ms Heard’s attorneys asked that he be barred from testifying in front of the jury. That bid was denied.

Once in the witness box, Mr Night told the jury that he had first met Mr Depp at the famed Viper Room nightclub on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles in the 1990s. It is the venue that River Phoenix died outside in 1993.

He testified that during Mr Depp and Ms Heard’s trip to Hicksvilel they were with a group of between 10 and 12 guests, and that Ms Heard had been annoyed when her husband talked to one of his co-workers who was interested in music.

Mr Night then said that during a one-on-one conversation he was having with Mr Depp, Ms Heard came over and told her husband, “I want to talk to you.”

He said that “she seemed really upset about something...she started yelling at him. And I didn’t want to hear it. Honestly, it was very triggering because I been in an emotionally, abusive relationship before.”

And he added: “He was kind of cowering and seemed almost afraid. It was really, like, odd to see because he was older than her obviously ... I just went back into the house.”

He testified that following the argument, he noticed that Mr Depp’s behaviour changed.

“He became real quiet and was just very more petulant. In the beginning of the night he was a lot more outgoing and extraverted. And as the night went on, he was less so,” he said.

There was laughter in the courtroom, when Mr Night was asked by Ms Heard’s lawyer, Elain Bredehoft, if he was a “big fan” of Mr Depp.

“I am not, to be honest with you,” he replied.

