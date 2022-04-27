Johnny Depp chuckled as a front desk attendant at the building where he lived with Amber Heard grew exasperated during a pre-recorded deposition shown in court.

The deposition of Alejandro Romero was recorded in January of last year, and he appeared to be taking part in the interview from his car.

Mr Romero worked at the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles where Ms Heard made domestic violence calls on 21 May 2016, prompting two separate visits from police officers, who found no evidence of abuse.

The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

Mr Romero was questioned by Heard lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, saying that he saw Mr Depp a couple of times.

When asked when Ms Heard started living in the building, Mr Romero said, “it’s been so long I just can’t remember”.

While they never had a “close relationship”, Mr Romero said Ms Heard was “really friendly” and “would always smile”.

“When is the first time that you recall anyone saying anything to you about the police being called... because of a domestic dispute between Depp and Heard?” Mr Romero was asked.

He said 21 May 2016 was a Saturday and that he wasn’t working, adding that he became aware the following Monday as he checked the surveillance footage.

In her 2018 op-ed, Ms Heard wrote that “like many women, I had been harassed and sexually assaulted by the time I was of college age. But I kept quiet — I did not expect filing complaints to bring justice. And I didn’t see myself as a victim”.

“Then two years ago, I became a public figure representing domestic abuse, and I felt the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out,” she added at the time.

While Mr Depp isn’t named in the piece, his legal team argues that it contains a “clear implication that Mr Depp is a domestic abuser”, which they say is “categorically and demonstrably false”. Mr Depp is seeking damages of “not less than $50m”.

Ms Heard has filed a $100m counterclaim against Mr Depp for nuisance and immunity from his allegations.

More follows...